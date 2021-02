NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, and many New Mexico churches will be doing things a little differently this year. Ashes will be distributed by sprinkling them on top of the head to avoid any direct contact.

Parishioners could also be given a plastic cup with ashes to apply themselves. These precautions will be taken along with the state public health order that limits capacity to 33% in places of worship.