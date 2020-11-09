A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Human Services Department has announced that New Mexico parents can now make child support payments online using a credit card, debit card, or using an electronic check from their bank account.

Partnering with the state’s fiscal agent Wells Fargo, the department now offers E-Bill Express that allows non-custodial parents to make payments from a computer or smartphone. The department reports that online payments are now more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-Bill Express accepts payments by credit card, debit card, or electronic check made through a bank account. Payments that are made via electronic check are free of charge while a 2.5% service fee will be added to credit and debit card payments.

To make an online payment, parents just need their New Mexico Child Support Enforcement Division case identification and member identification. Parents with more than one case need all case identifications to make payments on each case separately.

To make a payment, visit the E-Bill Express website. The Human Services Department also has an FAQ page for additional information.

