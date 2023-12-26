NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division (ORD) awarded $1 million in grants to 30 organizations, school districts, and local governments in 12 counties and five tribal communities, ORD Director Karina Armijo announced Tuesday.

The grants from the Outdoor Equity Fund support programming that provides outdoor experiences that foster stewardship and respect for New Mexico’s land, water, and cultural heritage. The Outdoor Equity Fund (OEF) was created in 2019 to enable all New Mexican kids to have equitable access to the outdoors.

“The organizations and communities receiving funding for their youth programs are not only fostering the next generation of outdoor leaders by introducing new experiences but also planting the seed of the possibility of a career in outdoor recreation. These 30 programs actively introduce 6,498 young New Mexicans to the outdoors through day hikes, hunting and tanning, bike rides, ecosystem monitoring, adaptive equine camps, fly fishing, acequia cultural preservation, and more,” Acting New Mexico Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Jon Clark said.

For this second round of Outdoor Equity Fund awards, the combined organizations received $1,052,347. Recipients are bringing an additional total match of $722,301.50. Awardee programs serve 12 counties across New Mexico and five tribal communities, with grants ranging from $5,000 to $40,000 each.

2023 Round Two (FY24) Outdoor Equity Fund Award Recipients:

Adaptive Sports Program New Mexico ($35,550, Sandoval County): Offering an inclusive ski and snowboarding program for public school students with disabilities.

Adelante Development Center ($40,000, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County): Destination Accessibility is an inclusive program from non-profit Adelante that will provide affordable mobility equipment rentals such as scooters and wheelchairs for outdoor activities to youth.

Animas Public Schools ($40,000, Animas, Hidalgo County): Animas Public Schools will provide students with environmental and climate education related to current events via school trips that venture outside.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region ($22,500, McKinley County): The Big Brothers Big Sisters will support an outdoor mentoring program that encourages mentors and mentees to spend four to six hours a month outdoors and in their communities.

Bosque Ecosystem Monitoring Program ($20,000, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County): The Bosque Ecosystem Monitoring Program will support monthly outdoor education for 200 students from low-income schools to collect field data from one of the 33 data collection sites along the Middle Rio Grande.

Center for Social Sustainable Systems (CESOSS) ($40,000, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County): CESOSS aims to expand the Acequia Education program that has been vital in connecting people, water, and land in the South Valley. The program includes the Pajarito Landmarks Project and the Ciclos de la Tierra Curriculum.

CYCLE Kids, Inc. ($39,990, Bernalillo County): The CYCLE Kids program helps children get a healthy start in life by partnering with schools to promote physical and emotional well-being through cycling.

Farmington Area Single Track ($40,000, Farmington, San Juan County): Farmington Area Single Track will expand its eight-week inclusive youth cycling program for ages two to 18.

Gila Resources Information Project ($20,000, Silver City, Grant County): The Silver City Watershed Keepers Nature Discovery Summer Camp is a week-long program for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders aimed at teaching children about their environment, cultural heritage, and public lands.

Girls Inc. of Santa Fe ($40,000, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County): Girls Inc. of Santa Fe immerses over 250 girls in outdoor programs, accumulating over 100 hours of engagement.

Hero’s Path Palliative Care ($39,050, Bernalillo County): The program provides personalized environmental education and promotes outdoor equity for children with complex medical needs and their families.

Inspiring Children Foundation / 4KINSHIP ($29,000, Navajo Nation, San Juan County): The goal of this program is to use skateboarding to provide Navajo youth with safe spaces for outdoor recreation, health, and personal growth. The funds from this grant will be used to continue and expand the existing free, weekly skateboard classes at the Two Grey Hills Skatepark in Newcomb, NM.

Keshet Dance Company ($39,932, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County): Keshet will partner with 21st Century Public Academy and National Water Dance to support middle school outdoor environmental education specific to water issues.

Mandy’s Farm ($27,900, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County): Mandy’s Farm provides enriching outdoor horse experiences to children who are often underrepresented due to intellectual or developmental disabilities. This youth program will be an Adaptive Horsemanship Camp, free-of-charge.

Mark Armijo Academy ($40,000, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County): Mark Armijo Academy’s (MAA) Outdoor Equity Project Get Teens Outside is a dynamic and innovation project which exposes youth who have limited or no experience in the outdoors as an entry point to demonstrating the fun, hands-on, and interactive activities which can transition to careers, and individuals who access the outdoors who normally would not be able to.

New Mexico Interscholastic Cycling League ($38,950, Sandoval County): The New Mexico Interscholastic Cycling League will offer a “Try it Out” program. Partnering with interested communities to introduce mountain biking to youth for the first time.

New Mexico Wildlife Center ($40,000, Española, Santa Fe County): The New Mexico Wildlife Center will provide interactive programming about wildlife and habitat conservation.

New Mexico Youth Conservation Foundation ($33,680, Gila, Grant County): The New Mexico Youth Conservation Foundation (NMYCF) is a nonprofit organization focused on supporting outdoor opportunities for New Mexican youth by providing and supporting outdoor programming for schools, nonprofits, and others through free instruction, education, and equipment. The NMYCF also serves as an outdoor lending library for outdoor gear, equipment, tools, and educational supplies.

NMCAN ($40,000, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County): NMCAN provides transformative community-building programming designed to provide foster and juvenile justice youth with meaningful relationship-building opportunities.

Public Lands Interpretive Association ($40,000, Doña Ana County): The Whiptail Trails Club empowers 7th and 8th grade students to learn about New Mexico public lands.

Raton Intermediate School ($5,000, Raton, Colfax County): Teachers will add real-world connection to science curriculum by taking students outdoors to explore the fascinating world of biomimicry in fishing and native root systems. Students will design and test 3D-printed fishing bait and utilize 3D printing technology to create systems that mitigate post-forest fire damage.

Rivers & Birds ($40,000, Arroyo Seco, Taos County): Rivers & Birds’ Earth Stewardship Through Outdoor Recreation Program takes Taos County public school students into nature.

Santa Fe Children’s Museum ($40,000, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County): Santa Fe Children’s Museum (SFCM) and Earth Care Santa Fe will partner from May through September 2024 to give local underrepresented youth an opportunity to experience the outdoors. Youth will tend and harvest the 12-bed community garden and learn about pollination, conservation, responsible farming practices, and child development.

Story Packer Productions ($40,000, Jemez Pueblo, Sandoval County): Story Packer Productions promotes health by connecting Indigenous and low-income youth to the outdoors through storytelling, habitat relationship-building, traditional food sovereignty skill-building, and animal skin tanning. Youth are provided opportunities for mentorship in storytelling to document experiences and program activities by filming events when culturally appropriate.

Tamaya Wellness Center Youth Program ($40,000, Santa Ana Pueblo, Sandoval County): The Tamaya Outdoor Adventure Club will provide the youth of Santa Ana Pueblo with opportunities to experience and discover outdoor adventures that may be economically challenging for their family to provide otherwise.

Teaching Outdoors to All Learners (TOTAL NM) ($40,000, Bosque Farms, Valencia County): Using the power of nature, outdoor education for all students, and hands-on experiential learning encompassing multiple subjects at once, TOTAL NM will mentor youth to help design the Outdoor Educator Leadership Institute Program at public schools throughout Valencia County.

Trout Unlimited/The Uncivilized Outdoorsman ($39875.10, Rio Arriba County): Trout Unlimited will co-partner with The Uncivilized Outdoorsman, a Pueblo Indigenous-owned company, to provide the Indigenous and Hispanic Youth Fly Fishing Camp during the summer of 2024. T

Trout Unlimited New Mexico State Council ($40,000, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County): The Trout Unlimited (TU) New Mexico Council proposes to expand the Trout in the Classroom (TIC) program statewide. Students raise trout in their classrooms, participate in outdoor ecology and recreation events, and release the young fish at designated locations with the guidance of TU volunteers, teachers, and agency support.

Youth Agricultural Cooperative / Southwest Organizing Project ($30,000, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County): The Youth Agricultural Cooperative consists of two main programs: an eight-week summer agricultural internship with 20-30 middle and high school youth and a youth leadership program with eight-10 young leaders. Youth utilize a community garden for service learning and take produce to market. Youth leaders are supported through scholarships.

Youth Heartline ($25,000, Taos, Taos County): Youth Heartline’s Branches Hiking Program will provide outdoor hiking and camping experiences for youth aged nine-13. Youth will participate in four hiking trips to different locations in the Carson National Forest and the program will culminate in an overnight camping trip.