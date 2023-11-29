NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A total of 25 New Mexico organizations that promote art and creativity received a grant from the Meow Wolf Foundation.

The Meow Wolf Foundation’s community grant program disbursed a total of $600,000 to 63 organizations that promote arts and culture programs in New Mexico, Colorado (Denver Metro Area), Nevada (Clark County), and Texas (Grapevine/DFW and Houston).

“As a company founded by artists, that employs artists, and celebrates the inner creative in everyone, Meow Wolf understands firsthand how creativity, imagination, and play can truly transform lives,” said Jose Tolosa, Meow Wolf CEO and board chair of the Meow Wolf Foundation. “Meow Wolf launched The Meow Wolf Foundation to deepen our commitment to communities and help amplify the critical work of those using art and creativity to change lives and build thriving creative communities.”

List of New Mexico-based 2023-2024 grantees, which are all 501c3 public charities:

New Mexico is the home of both Meow Wolf’s first permanent exhibition, “House of Eternal Return,” and the company’s headquarters. The Meow Wolf Foundation stated in a news release that it recognizes the importance of investing in the community where it all started.

To view the full list of grant recipients, click here.