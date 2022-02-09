NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is a call for breast milk donations in New Mexico. The Human Milk Repository of New Mexico is looking for donors to provide milk for vulnerable and pre-term infants.
Donors can make appointments at the group’s facilities in either Albuquerque or Las Cruces to be distributed around the state. For more information, visit the Human Milk Repository of New Mexico’s website.