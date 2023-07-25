ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heat in New Mexico is inconvenient for some but potentially deadly for others. The latest data shows New Mexico has seen a rise in heat-related emergency room visits this year.

Since April 1, 2023, there have been at least 480 emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses in New Mexico, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). And that’s likely an undercount.

“Compared to previous years, we’re on track to exceed the prior July record set in 2022 for the number of heat-related illness emergency department visits,” said Heidi Krapfl, the deputy division director of programs with the Epidemiology and Response Division of NMDOH.

Data shows 2023 (so far) has seen a spike in emergency department visits for heat-related illness. Courtesy NMDOH.

The data comes from non-federal emergency rooms in New Mexico. Cases at Indian Health Service clinics and Veterans Affairs clinics are not included in the reports, meaning there could be even more cases not counted in NMDOH numbers.

In one mid-July (2023) week alone, New Mexico saw 110 emergency departments for heat-related issues. With more hot temperatures on the way, the risk of heat-related illness continues, and it’s a trend that’s been on the rise for years.

“Between 2013 and 2021, there’s been a significant increase in age-adjusted heat related deaths, from about 1.2 deaths per million population to 14.2 deaths [per million New Mexicans],” said Krapfl. “So, that’s like a tenfold increase.” And research suggests that by 2030, heat-related deaths could double in New Mexico as the climate warms.

So, what’s behind the increase this year compared to previous years? The hot weather is an obvious answer, but there may be more to it than that.

“It’s probably due to increased temperature, ” said Krapfl. “But there’s some things that we haven’t teased out. For example, during the pandemic, people were told not to go to the emergency room. So, does that mean that we had different emergency do room visits, lower emergency room visits, for heat?”

And Krapfl says that the higher numbers at hospitals this year could be partially due to increased awareness about the dangers of heat. But regardless of the exact cause of the high numbers this year, one thing is certain: New Mexicans need to be careful to try to avoid heat-related illness.

“If you’re planning to be outdoors, make sure you have adequate water and a place to take breaks in the shade. So just be prepared. And then schedule your other workouts or work for early or late in the day when temperatures are cooler,” said Krapfl.

If you do have to get outdoors, especially during the hottest part of the day, keep a close watch on your own body. Serious symptoms might require medical attention.

“Symptoms of heatstroke include high body temperature – that’s like 103 degrees or higher – hot red dry or damp skin, a fast strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, or loss of consciousness,” said Krapfl. “If you have those symptoms, you really need to call 911.”

And if you’re with someone who’s experiencing symptoms, Krapfl says you should help get them to a cool place, call 911, and lower their temperature with cool cloths. But don’t give them anything to drink, Krapfl adds.

Krapfl says people of every age can fall victim to the heat. Young children and older adults are at-risk, but so are people who work outside and people who take some medication such as beta-blockers for heart conditions.