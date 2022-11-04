ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State championships are right around the corner. The New Mexico Activities Association is warning fans to avoid fake live streams as those events near.
The organization said they are aware of some scams claiming they are showing games, but then, they steal your credit card information.
They urge viewers to only use the official NMHS network or the streams provided directly by your school.