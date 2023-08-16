ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is warning that some Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants may be victims of recent fraud schemes. Officials are urging Albuquerque customers to check their SNAP balance.

“It’s appalling that anyone would steal food benefits from the most vulnerable New Mexicans,” Kari Armijo, the acting cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department, said in a press release. “We urge all SNAP customers to monitor their account, change their account PIN regularly and closely examine checkout card readers.”

The Human Services Department (HSD) says a card skimmer was found at Jerry’s Market (7553 Isleta SW in Albuquerque, NM). They say some SNAP customers used their EBT cards at the register this skimmer was on.

Skimmers can take information from cards during purchases. HSD says Albuquerque SNAP users should check their accounts and report any discrepancies. You can report at a field office, online at this link, or by calling 1-800-283-4465. You should also report any fraud to law enforcement, HSD says.

The department says stolen funds dating back to October 2022 can be replaced. To qualify for replacement, SNAP customers must report the suspected theft of their benefits to HSD within 30 days.

In July the Human Services Department also reported hundreds of Los Lunas SNAP benefit participants were victims of EBT fraud. The department says a skimmer was found at the Smiths on June 22 at a self-service kiosk on May 25. All 488 victims had their EBT cards skimmed at this kiosk.

HSD also offers these tips to protect SNAP benefits: