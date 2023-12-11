ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is set to give an update on the Public Health Order on gun violence Monday at 10 a.m.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference on this page

Officials will give an update on actions taken by the state in response to the public health emergency declared by the governor in September after two children were killed in unrelated shootings. Initially, the order banned guns in all public places but the governor later amended it after facing strong backlash.