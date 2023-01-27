Surveillance video shows Memphis Police drag Tyre Nichols on the street after officers held him down, punched and kicked him. (MPD video)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor of Santa Fe has released a statement after the videos of Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop were released. He said he’s appalled by what’s shown in the footage.

“I’m disgusted and appalled by what happened to Tyre Nichols. That’s not policing. That’s police brutality,” Mayor Alan Webber said, “The vast majority of law enforcement officers are good people who do good work to keep us safe. But there is no room in public safety for brutality, and any who engages in that kind of policing must be held accountable. I’m proud of the people serving in our City’s police department, and I’m grateful for Chief Paul Joye’s thoughtful, deliberate and honest leadership. We all stand up together against what happened in Memphis and any place that policing goes wrong.”

Santa Fe’s police chief released a statement too.

“The core value of our profession is to protect and preserve life. The horrific beating and killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of individuals who have blatantly betrayed their oath to protect life is beyond sickening. The individuals responsible have rightly been fired and criminally charged. The Santa Fe Police Department remains committed to working in partnership with our community to ensure dignity, safety, and justice for all,” Chief Paul Joye said.

