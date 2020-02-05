New Mexico officials respond to Pres. Trump’s State of the Union

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Pres. Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday, February 4, 2020. New Mexico officials responded to his speech with the following statements.
U.S. Senator Tom Udall
“The president’s State of the Union speech was an affront to New Mexicans who have watched his administration stack the deck for the wealthy and the special interests while attacking the health care and economic security of working families. President Trump has filled his administration with millionaires and billionaires and lobbyists, pushed through tax cuts for the super-wealthy and big corporations, and presided over historic corruption to benefit himself and his special interest friends.
After more than three years in the White House, the president’s biggest accomplishment is a massive tax cut for the wealthiest Americans – exploding the deficit and leaving working families behind. Meanwhile, the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress have worked tirelessly to try and eliminate the Affordable Care Act and take away health care from hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans. And just last week, at a glitzy resort in Switzerland, the president opened the door to cutting Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security to pay for tax cuts for the rich. This administration’s priorities are clear: the wealthy and the well-connected get special treatment, while working people pay the price.
While Democrats in Congress have been working diligently to legislate on New Mexicans’ priorities, Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans, in coordination with the Trump White House, have blocked the Senate from taking action on at least 275 bills passed by the House – including legislation to protect DREAMers, to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, to address gun violence, and to secure our elections from foreign interference.
The out-of-whack priorities are countless: Instead of working across the aisle to protect people with preexisting conditions and lower the cost of prescription drugs, Trump and the Republican party are trying to rip healthcare away from millions of Americans. Instead of protecting New Mexico’s vital trade economy, President Trump has started reckless trade wars that have jeopardized the jobs of farmers and workers who rely on trade. Instead of acting on climate change, and protecting our air and water, this administration has rolled back nearly 100 environmental protections that keep our communities safe and healthy – each one another give-away to corporate polluters who will put profit before clean air, clean water, and public health. And instead of keeping Americans safe, Trump has pushed us to the brink of a disastrous and illegal war with Iran that the American people do not want while pillaging money from our armed forces to pay for his useless border wall – all while demonizing and targeting immigrants.
New Mexicans and hardworking families deserve better than a president who promises one thing and instead turns his back on them to line the pockets of his billionaire donor friends, special interests, and insider lobbyists.
Ben Ray Lujan
“U.S. House Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) issued the following statement on President Trump’s State of the Union address:
“President Trump’s third State of the Union offered empty promises and a retread of policies that have failed New Mexican families. Instead of putting forward a clear vision for how this country can succeed by uplifting working Americans, the president focused instead on divisiveness.
He proposed the same bigoted, reckless, and heartless policies that are the hallmark of his presidency. Once again, this president has shown that he is not focused on serving the American people, but is instead only interested in serving himself."
Republican Party of New Mexico
"President Trump tonight electrified the nation as he delivered his 3rd official State of the Union Address, highlighting a string of accomplishments that prove his "Promises Made, Promises Kept" pledge is being fulfilled. The President told the country that under his leadership, America is more prosperous, stronger and more secure.
“In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline, and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny,” said Trump. “America’s future is blazing bright. Our values are renewed. Our pride is restored. The state of our union is stronger than ever before.”
The President focused heavily on the economy, proclaiming that his Administration and policies have created 7 million jobs and strengthened the U.S. economic output. He declared that his policies have led to historic low unemployment, a decline in crime, increased household income, a fall in poverty, a massive tax cut that has created tremendous economic growth and a record stock market boom that’s boosting the 401Ks of nearly every American.
The President pointed out that American oil and gas production has soared, making the U.S the number one producer in the world. New Mexico, in particular, will benefit.
President Trump spoke of promises kept on the international front. He talked about the China and the USMCA trade deals, both of which will mean economic growth and more opportunities for America and its workforce.
Trump said his Administration has helped to improve access to affordable healthcare and lowered prescription drug prices by taking on the big pharmaceutical companies. He vowed he will never let socialism destroy American healthcare.
He also said his Administration is committed to ending the opioid epidemic once and for all.
The President addressed national security and immigration, pointing out his agenda has made the United States more secure. In the Gallery, Trump paid tribute to Deputy Chief of U.S. Border Patrol Raul Ortiz from Del Rio,Texas. He has helped protect America’s homeland for nearly 30 years and is now second-in-command of more than 20,000 agents and staff. President Trump commended his work to keep America safe and secure.
President Trump also spoke of the rebuilding and power of the U.S. military. During the Address, he honored Kelli Hake and her son from Oklahoma. Kelli’s husband was killed by a roadside bomb supplied by Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani.
The President mentioned how his Administration’s legal reforms have helped release certain inmates who finally received justice. Trump also said his Administration has helped to confirm a record 187 new federal judges to uphold our Constitution.
President Trump’s Address demonstrated how he has dramatically changed this nation for the better,” said Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce.”He is getting the job done and making America great again. Under President Trump, we are getting respect around the world and creating more prosperity and growth at home than ever before.”