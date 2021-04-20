New Mexico officials react to Derek Chauvin verdict

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd. Officials and organizations from around the state responded to the verdict Tuesday.

Right now my heart is with George Floyd’s daughter and with his family, and with many others. I want so badly for things to change. Justice must be a reality for people who haven’t ever known it. #BlackLivesMatter

George Floyd was pinned to the ground by Officer Chauvin for nine minutes until his last breath escaped him. Today, a jury did its job dutifully and found Officer Chauvin guilty for George Floyd’s death.

We must continue to work to ensure that accountability is realized for communities, individuals and families that have been wronged by those in positions of authority. I continue to pray for George Floyd’s family, for peace and for equal justice under the law for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/b1QXlLwvmN

Today’s verdict is an important but incomplete step on the long march to justice and racial equity in our country. It doesn’t bring back George Floyd or undo the pain that his murder brought to his family or the community. My heart is forever with the family of George Floyd, of Emmett Till, and of all of those who have lost loved ones to the terrible plague of racism.

The verdict does send a message that no one is above the law—especially those who are entrusted with providing public safety to the community.

We have to re-imagine public health and safety. We have to have community engagement to deliver real community policing. Without trust, policing and public safety won’t happen. One verdict doesn’t change everything. But it does underscore the need for change going forward.

Yesterday, we announced the launch of an Alternative Response Unit, a collaboration between our Police, Fire, and Community Services, under the City’s Community Health and Safety Department. This unit seeks to address situations that have historically utilized law enforcement response, but that are ultimately a matter of public health: mental health crises, substance abuse issues, and other matters of social or behavioral health needs. This new unit will respond to calls with a trained crisis response team composed of a case manager, a paramedic, and a law enforcement officer. This unit builds on the longstanding work we have done as a community to engage in a different approach to public safety, including our THRIVE diversion program and Mobile Integrated Health Office.

Santa Fe is proud to stand for equitable and just enforcement of our laws and treatment of all within our city. Our use-of-force policies are among the most progressive in the nation. Our police department engages in extensive training, including anti-bias training. After the killing of George Floyd, we reviewed all our policing policies, ensuring we were following concrete and data-driven strategies like 8 Can’t Wait and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro’s People First Policing.

Today, we as a nation, and as a city, work toward healing, toward the kind of justice that says, “Not one more.”

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber