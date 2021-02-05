New Mexico officials offer condolences to family of fallen NMSP officer Jarrott

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several state officials offered their condolences to New Mexico State Police officer Darian Jarrott who was shot and killed on Thursday. State Rep. Candie Sweetser of District 32 tweeted “There are no words for how heartbreaking it is to lose an officer in the line of duty – especially an officer from such a close community as Lordsburg.” The southern New Mexico city where Jarrott was from.
Story continues below
A similar message was echoed by Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan and Governor Michelle Grisham who also extended their prayers to the family.