New Mexico officials offer condolences to family of fallen NMSP officer Jarrott

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several state officials offered their condolences to New Mexico State Police officer Darian Jarrott who was shot and killed on Thursday. State Rep. Candie Sweetser of District 32 tweeted “There are no words for how heartbreaking it is to lose an officer in the line of duty – especially an officer from such a close community as Lordsburg.” The southern New Mexico city where Jarrott was from.

There are no words for how heartbreaking it is to lose an officer in the line of duty — especially an officer from such a close community as Lordsburg. My prayers and love are with the family and friends of NMSP Officer Darian Jarrott as we mourn this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/k5UtdyzkE5 — Candie G. Sweetser (@candie_sweetser) February 5, 2021

A similar message was echoed by Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan and Governor Michelle Grisham who also extended their prayers to the family.

I am shocked, heartbroken and enraged by the loss of this public servant. I am praying for the local officer who was also shot and injured.



The @NMStatePolice put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. I join all New Mexicans in grieving this senseless, heinous loss. https://t.co/8NeaZ138Zw — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) February 4, 2021