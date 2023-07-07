NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials met with leaders from New Mexico’s 23 Nations, Tribes and Pueblos at the annual State Tribal Summit. The summit was held July 5 – 6 and its goal is to strengthen relationships between the state of New Mexico and Tribal governments.

“I am proud to work alongside other leaders as we strengthen our relationships to better collaborate on improving life across our state,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a release. At the summit, leaders discussed issues including health care access, tribal infrastructure funding, public safety, education, tribal economic investments and other topics. The state emphasized its commitment to maintaining good connections with the tribes.

The Mescalero Apache Tribe was the host of this years’ tribal summit. The summit has been held annually since it was first established in 2009.