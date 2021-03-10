New Mexico officials hold news conference on American Rescue Plan

New Mexico News

KRQE will live stream the news conference at 3 p.m.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M), and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will host a virtual news conference Wednesday to discuss the American Rescue Plan. During the conference, they’ll talk about how the plan will help New Mexico combat COVID-19.

The American Rescue Plan includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools, and much more to help the US recover from the pandemic. The House is expected to give its final approval on Wednesday. It will then head to Pres. Biden for his signature.

