New Mexico officials approve project allowing cities, businesses to use solar field

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico utility regulators have approved a program that will allow local governments and large businesses to subscribe to get their power from a universal solar field.
PNM is building the field on Jicarilla Apache Nation land in northern New Mexico. Cities and companies will be able to make a 15-year commitment to match their energy use to the solar field’s output.
Officials say the 50-megawatt facility will be the first tribally owned utility-scale solar project in the country.
