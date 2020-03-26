Live Now
New Mexico officials approve project allowing cities, businesses to use solar field

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico utility regulators have approved a program that will allow local governments and large businesses to subscribe to get their power from a universal solar field.

PNM is building the field on Jicarilla Apache Nation land in northern New Mexico. Cities and companies will be able to make a 15-year commitment to match their energy use to the solar field’s output.

Officials say the 50-megawatt facility will be the first tribally owned utility-scale solar project in the country.

