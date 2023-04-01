DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting, New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said. The incident happened in Sunland Park.

NMSP said the local police department responded to Megan Street for a domestic violence called when the shooting occurred. Sunland Fire Department posted photos of the scene as they also responded to the area. A Sunland Park Police Department officer was shot at the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody.

The NMSP are investigating.