LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces Police officer who’s been recognized for stopping a suspect who killed a State Police officer is now opening up. He shared about his tough road to recovery since that 2021 shooting.

It was a deadly shooting that rocked New Mexico. In February 2021, New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott was killed while conducting a traffic stop. After a dangerous pursuit to stop the shooter, Omar Cueva, Las Cruces Police Officer Adrian De La Garza did a pit maneuver, stopping Cueva.

“As soon as he exited the vehicle, he came out shooting, and that’s when he shot me in the arm,” said De La Garza. He was able to shoot back, killing Cueva. In the following months, De La Garza received awards recognizing his bravery. However, what many don’t know is the journey of recovery ever since the incident.

“I think a lot of people don’t really understand exactly what I’m going through because they see that I’m still pretty active,” said De La Garza.

The bullet went through De La Garza’s right arm and out his upper back, causing nerve damage. After the shooting, the motorcycle officer was out of work for about two years.

“I was having a lot of issues with my arm strength. My arm would fatigue very easy,” explained De La Garza.

Over the past two years, De La Garza said he’s been doing physical therapy and massage therapy to break scar tissue. He’s had shoulder surgery, trigger point injections, and has dealt with everything from severe headaches to blood-flow issues and nerve pain to losing feeling in his arm at times. All obstacles aside, it hasn’t stopped the marathon runner and weightlifter.

“I can still do all those things. I just can’t do them the way I did before. So, it’s frustrating not being able to perform like the way I did before,” said De La Garza. “It’s something I love to do, so I’m going to keep doing it. It’s not going to stop me from doing something that I love.”

It also hasn’t stopped him from going back to the job he loves in late 2022.

“I love my job. I love what I do, so I couldn’t wait to come back,” said De La Garza. Coming back to work also came with new challenges.

“It kind of just fatigues my body being in that much pain all the time,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I’m upset or anything like that. It’s just frustration, just kind of want to get back to normal like the way I was before.”

De La Garza is now looking to stem cell research to help with nerve damage. His family is raising money for stem cell treatments at a clinic in Mexico. De La Garza hopes to take this next step in his recovery in August.

“I really want to try this and just get better quality of life. I’m tired of being in pain all the time,” he said. People can donate to his GoFundMe here.