NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It seems like we are reporting more and more on police shootings. KRQE News 13 started looking at the numbers and there has been a surge. It’s not just the suspects being injured or killed, so are officers.

Since last summer there have been at least 39 police shootings, leaving nine officers shot or injured. That’s about one officer involved shooting every week for the last 9 months. While those shootings used to mostly happen in albuquerque. that is no longer the case.

The latest police shooting in New Mexico just Monday, when police say a man experiencing a mental health crisis randomly shot people in his neighborhood, killing one. Officers say they had to shoot, to stop him. There have been many other scenes like this. From this shooting in Santa Fe to one the next day in Albuquerque.

Dalton Cunningham was caught on camera stealing a bait car on July 5th. When APD tried to pull him over, Cunningham started shooting and so did officers. Last month there was a streak of officer involved shootings with a shooting in Hobbs on the 23rd of February, two on the 24th, one in Socorro another in Edgewood and another on the 25th in Valencia county.

Police are becoming increasingly frustrated with how widespread the problem has become “Here we are again. I apologize for opening the way I did, I feel like we are here more often than we should be these days so if you sense the disgust or frustration in my voice you would be correct,” said State Police Chief Tim Johnson. Very raw the day one of his officers was shot in Sedillo. It was one of four incidents since June of officers being shot or injured.

In August four officers were hurt, three of them shot when they tried to stop a robber near the Dutch Bros on Juan Tabo, and he opened fire, one of those officers almost died.

There have also been shootings in Las Cruces, Belen, and Los Lunas, Rio Rancho, Farmington, and San Juan County. Clines Corners and Tucumcari, Roswell and Chaves County, Tesuque, and Espanola, and Gallup and Taos. Shooting after shooting law enforcement leaders say it’s putting a strain on officers.

Chief Harold Medina with the Albuquerque Police Department said, “It’s a very tough time for us as a law enforcement agency, very taxing on all of the officers, all of the command staff and we will continue to push forward.”

State police say they investigated 38 officer involved shootings in 2021, and already this year they’re investigating 9, that does not include the metro which has its own team to investigate shootings. APD says they have had seven investigations since June. Three were fatal and four were non fatal. The bottom line, police say, criminals are getting more violent and there is less respect for officers than ever before.

One way the state is hoping to curb this violence is with some new laws, one that creates tougher penalties if a gun is used in a crime. The feds are also stepping in to take more gun cases because the federal system has tougher penalties.