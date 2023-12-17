GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Rosa police officer accused of having sex with a minor while on duty is due back in court on Monday.

New Mexico State Police arrested Joe Lucero Gonzales last month after they started investigating him for sending nude photos to four teens through social media and having sex with one of them in his cruiser while on duty.

The teens range in age from 15 to 17.

Gonzalez is facing numerous charges including criminal sexual penetration of a child, possession of child pornography, and three counts of child solicitation. He will be in court Monday at 9:30 a.m.