NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Office of Superintendent of Insurance’s website is now fully functional after being impacted by a cyberattack.

The attack in September 2023 forced the office to temporarily shut down for at least a week. OSI was able to get some systems back online, but the website just became available again on Dec. 21, according to a news release from OIS.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to not only get our systems back up and running, but to ensure our cyber security protocols are stronger than ever,” said Superintendent Alice Kane. “I want to thank my team for their hard work and dedication, as well as the New Mexico Department of Information Technology for helping us to reach this critical milestone.”

Forensic experts and law enforcement are were called in to investigate the attack. So far there has been no word on how the attack happened.