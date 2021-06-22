New Mexico offers paid summer internship opportunities for students, young adults

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Personnel Office, with the Northern Area Local Workforce Development Board and New Mexico Workforce Connection have announced summer internship opportunities for students, youth, and young adults.

According to a news release from the Aging & Long-Term Services Department and Governor’s Commission on Disability, the internship openings pay from $12.72 to $20.10, based on the education level of the intern. The internships will take place during the summer months and be complete when the student returns to school.

Currently, there are over a dozen internship positions that are listed on the State Personnel Office website at careers.share.state.nm.us. The Northern Area Local Workforce Development Board is also hiring summer interns that will be moved to departments throughout the state government.

NALWDB has 29 positions available. To apply, visit NALWDB‘s website or call 505-986-0363. The press release reports that those who are qualified will be placed in an opening and will start work the next week.

There are on-site and virtual positions available with on-site positions reporting to offices in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, or other regional offices. Education requirements range from high school students to graduate students and include out-of-school youth as well as young adults.

The Aging & Long-Term Services Dept. reports some colleges will provide course credit for internships if the experience is relevant to the intern’s area of study.