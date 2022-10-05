NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is putting up funding for communities across the state to install baby boxes. The boxes are meant to give parents a safe place to surrender an unwanted baby anonymously, no questions asked. Some New Mexico communities have already installed or approved baby boxes including Española and Hobbs where a teen mother is accused of throwing her newborn in a dumpster in January.

Now, under the state’s Safe Haven for Infants Act, communities can apply for up to $10,000 to install their own baby box. The program has $330,000 available.