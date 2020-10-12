New Mexico observes Indigenous People’s Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many across the state are observing Indigenous People’s Day on Monday in place of Columbus Day. While the federal government still recognizes the day as Columbus Day, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law that recognizes the day as Indigenous People’s Day.

The holiday recognizes and honors the history and culture of Native Americans. Government offices around the state are closed on Monday.

