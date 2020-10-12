New Mexico observes Indigenous People’s Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many across the state are observing Indigenous People’s Day on Monday in place of Columbus Day. While the federal government still recognizes the day as Columbus Day, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law that recognizes the day as Indigenous People’s Day.
The holiday recognizes and honors the history and culture of Native Americans. Government offices around the state are closed on Monday.
Latest News:
- Illinois third-grader earns Girl Scouts’ Medal of Honor for saving man’s life
- Can’t find your favorite soda at the store? Here’s why
- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- US Olympic Sailing duo using postponement to train abroad
- Apple event could include smaller iPhone, 5G announcement