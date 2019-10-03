New Mexico now requiring warning labels on THC vaping products

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Health Department is now requiring warning labels on medical marijuana vaping products.

Under an order issued Thursday, medical cannabis companies must now include a label saying e-cigarettes containing THC have been linked to several cases of lung disease. Health officials have also released a public advisory about vaping-related injuries, calling it a public health threat.

There are 14 cases of lung disease linked to e-cigarettes in New Mexico. A study from the Mayo Clinic shows lung damage in cases they’ve studied appear to be chemical burns.

The investigation continues into a specific cause.