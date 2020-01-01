New Mexico now considering energy efficiency of office space

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The state of New Mexico says it’s now considering the energy efficiency of buildings when leasing office space.

The state General Services Department made the announcement Tuesday, saying it also will take into account other measures by building owners to reduce environmental effects, such as recycling programs, eco-friendly cleaning products or the installation of solar power.

The state’s facilities management division recently issued a request for proposals for temporary office space for the Department of Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. The department’s current home is up for a major renovation that will include solar.