New Mexico northern mountains hit hard by winter storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The northern mountains have been hit the hardest Monday. Many counties are currently dealing with at least a foot on the ground.

It’s a white-out in Red River. Public works crews have been out all day plowing roads and creating piles about 9-feet high.

In the northeastern New Mexico, there’s a similar snow dump. Cars were completely covered at Vermejo Park Ranch near Raton.

In Taos, the county sheriff is comparing current road conditions to trying to drive on an air hockey machine. “The deputies have had a lot of calls this morning for slip and slides and some crashes. Fortunately, none of them uh serious injuries. its definitely a wake up call that winter season is here,” said Sheriff Jerry Hogerfe.

The sheriff also encourages people across New Mexico to stay home for the rest of the day as NMDOT crews try to catch up on plowing and salting the roads.

Related Coverage