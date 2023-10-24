NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In New Mexico, 40 nonprofits are getting grants to allow them to spend less on their electric bills. The grants from the PNM Resource Foundation are aimed at helping the nonprofits focus more of their resources on serving the community, rather than on paying the bills.

The PNM Resource Foundation calls the program the “Reduce Your Use” grant program. In total, the foundation is giving out $200,000 to the nonprofits.

“We are thrilled to provide these grants to deserving nonprofits across New Mexico. By investing in energy efficiency projects at their facilities, we’re not only helping organizations save on operational expenses but also enabling them to allocate more of their resources to the critical services they provide to our communities,” Laurie Roach, the PNM Resources Foundation executive director, said in a press release. “It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

The recipients are: