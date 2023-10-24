NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In New Mexico, 40 nonprofits are getting grants to allow them to spend less on their electric bills. The grants from the PNM Resource Foundation are aimed at helping the nonprofits focus more of their resources on serving the community, rather than on paying the bills.
The PNM Resource Foundation calls the program the “Reduce Your Use” grant program. In total, the foundation is giving out $200,000 to the nonprofits.
“We are thrilled to provide these grants to deserving nonprofits across New Mexico. By investing in energy efficiency projects at their facilities, we’re not only helping organizations save on operational expenses but also enabling them to allocate more of their resources to the critical services they provide to our communities,” Laurie Roach, the PNM Resources Foundation executive director, said in a press release. “It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”
The recipients are:
- ARCA (Albuquerque)
- Catholic Charities of New Mexico (Albuquerque)
- Cliff Gila Grant County Fair Assoc. (Silver City)
- Dakota Tree Project (Albuquerque)
- El Refugio Inc. (Silver City)
- Flamenco Works, Inc. (Albuquerque)
- Fusion Theatre Company (Albuquerque)
- Greater Communities (Albuquerque)
- Homewise (Santa Fe)
- Hopeworks (Albuquerque)
- La Familia Medical Center (Santa Fe)
- Mandy’s Special Farm (Albuquerque)
- Maslena Rescue Foundation (Tijeras)
- National Dance Institute of New Mexico – NDI New Mexico (Santa Fe)
- National Institute of Flamenco (Albuquerque)
- New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty Inc. (Albuquerque)
- NM Museum of Natural History & Science Foundation (Albuquerque)
- OASIS Albuquerque (Albuquerque)
- Partnership for Community Action (ABQ)
- Paws and Stripes (Albuquerque)
- Prosperity Works (Albuquerque)
- R4Creating (Rio Rancho)
- Rio Grande Food Project (Albuquerque)
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico House 1 (Albuquerque)
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico House 2 (Albuquerque)
- Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society (Santa Fe)
- Santa Fe Children’s Museum (Santa Fe)
- Santa Fe Community Foundation (Santa Fe)
- Santa Fe Playhouse (Santa Fe)
- Saranam, LLC (Albuquerque)
- Silver City Gospel Mission (Silver City)
- St. Felix Pantry (Rio Rancho)
- TANDO Inc. (Albuquerque)
- TenderLove Community Center, Inc.(ABQ)
- The Rock at Noonday (Albuquerque)
- Three Sisters Kitchen (Albuquerque)
- University of New Mexico Foundation, Inc. (Albuquerque)
- Wise Fool New Mexico (Santa Fe)
- Youth Development, Inc. (Albuquerque)
- 516 Arts (Albuquerque)