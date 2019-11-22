Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

New Mexico nonprofit receives grant for early childhood reading program

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Chaves County nonprofit that helps kids read got a boost.

Tabosa Development Services was awarded for its Los Pasitos Early Intervention Program. The program works with children up to 3 years old who are at-risk for a developmental disability.

This week, Tabosa handed out 500 books to the families they work with.

“It is absolutely amazing. Tabosa is a nonprofit agency, and so we depend on a lot of community-type things to reach out to us and make us recipients of anything,” said Felicia Juarez, Director of Children Services.

Tabosa earned the grant thanks to a partnership with the Roswell School District.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss