New Mexico nonprofit receives grant for early childhood reading program

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Chaves County nonprofit that helps kids read got a boost.

Tabosa Development Services was awarded for its Los Pasitos Early Intervention Program. The program works with children up to 3 years old who are at-risk for a developmental disability.

This week, Tabosa handed out 500 books to the families they work with.

“It is absolutely amazing. Tabosa is a nonprofit agency, and so we depend on a lot of community-type things to reach out to us and make us recipients of anything,” said Felicia Juarez, Director of Children Services.

Tabosa earned the grant thanks to a partnership with the Roswell School District.