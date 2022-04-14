LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands University is partnering with a local non-profit to make sure their student athletes are dressed to the nines for their upcoming banquet. Locker 505 took dress clothes to Las Vegas Wednesday.

The teams were able to pick out formal outfits for the inaugural student athlete banquet. All of the clothes are being donated. All 200 of the student athletes who took park also brought in their own donations for younger kids in need.