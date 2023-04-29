NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A unique neighborhood pet went missing this week, and the area hopes someone will know where he is to help bring him home.

According to Ray Santillanes and his wife Eileen, their 20-year-old peacock named Bob is missing. They mentioned although Bob wanders off to visit other families, he always comes home before dark for dinner.

“It’s just, I can’t stop looking for him. I want him home,” said Santillanes.

Bob lives on Santillanes’ upstairs deck. However, two days ago, he disappeared. After searching the area and seeing no sign of his feathered friend, Santillanes believes the pheasant was stolen near his home in the north valley.

“I, honestly, believe somebody took him. I don’t know, maybe they were just trying to protect him or thought he was lost. If somebody took him, I just want him back,” said Santillanes.

Santillanes brought up that Bob is not only a part of his family, but he’s also a well-loved neighborhood pet. He said Bob went missing after walking to visit another neighbor’s home. Nearby families are also feeling the loss and worry about his well-being.

“We would like to have him back,” said nearby neighbor Claudia Patrick. “Everybody loves him. They take videos of him. They come around and inquire about him. All of the kids love him of course. I’ve never heard anyone say anything bad about him.”

Those living nearby said if someone did take him, to do the right thing. Santillanes added, “There’s not going to be any questions or anything. Just bring him home.”

If you know anything about Bob’s whereabouts, Santillanes said to contact him at rays87107@gmail.com.