ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque native is behind a hit country music song that’s topping the charts right now.

Heath Warren, a 2007 Eldorado graduate, helped write and produce “Rock and a Hard Place” sung by country music artist Bailey Zimmerman.

The song broke the record for most weekly radio spins in country music history and was performed live on the American Country Music Awards last week.

“Rock and a Hard Place” also just celebrated 6 weeks at the top of the billboard country airplay chart.

“It climbed the charts overnight, it feels like, and we just celebrated six weeks at number one, which is a dream come true for me. It’s the pinnacle of what my job is in Nashville,” said Warren.

Warren lives in Nashville now. He said that, back in 2021, he wrote the song with two others in just two hours.

It was released on streaming platforms last June. The multi-platinum award-winning songwriter said that he’s behind a handful of other songs performed by Zimmerman and other hit music artists. This is his first career number one.

“I have seen this song do a lot for me already, and I’m really excited to see what it continues to do in Nashville for me,” he said.

Warren has most recently worked with country music singer Nate Smith. He helped write “I Don’t Miss You” which came out about two weeks ago.

On top of Rock in a Hard Place, Warren has three other songs on Zimmerman’s new album, Religiously, which came out earlier this week.