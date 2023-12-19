NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Emma Cameron of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was crowned Miss Rodeo America 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 24-year-old represented her home state at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant as 2023

Miss Rodeo New Mexico, becoming the third woman from her state to hold the national title. “It’s just such an honor,” said Cameron.

She attributes her success to her large support group including her family, former Miss Rodeo New Mexico, and former Miss Rodeo Americas. “We call ourselves one big rodeo family. The group of people I have behind me is truly unlike any other,” she said.

Cameron’s rodeo support group started forming when she was four years old while competing in barrel races and has since grown. She recommends having a large support group for anyone who may compete in Miss Rodeo America in the future. “I tell people all the time that I’m here because I had people who believed in me when I didn’t in myself. And that group of people that drive you, and are behind you is so, so important. And other than that, just find something you truly love,” she said.

Cameron hopes to use her new platform as Miss Rodeo America to bring attention to food insecurity, especially in New Mexico. “I focus on helping people understand how to properly fill your body as you work towards what you’re passionate about in life,” she said.

As Miss Rodeo America and an official representative of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, she will travel around 50,000 miles around the country and appear at nearly 100 rodeo performances, as well as make appearances at schools, civic groups, and other special events to educate the public and create awareness about the rodeo.

The Cornell University graduate plans to use her nearly $30,000 educational scholarship from Miss Rodeo America to attend law school and obtain a Ph.D. in genetics and immunology. She aspires to pursue a career representing producers to ensure the sustainability of the agriculture industry.

This year, thirty-one contestants represented their states in the weeklong national pageant consisting of a horsemanship competition, a written test on equine science and rodeo knowledge, extensive interviews, extemporaneous speaking, and a fashion show.