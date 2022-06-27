NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Visitors to New Mexico’s national parks brought more than $195 million to the state last year. A new report from the National Park Service shows that more than 2.4 million people visited New Mexico’s National Parks, spending roughly $156 million in 2021. That spending created more than 2,000 jobs and $195 million in economic benefit for the state.
