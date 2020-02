NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A member of the New Mexico National Guard died while serving overseas.

The Department of Defense announced on Friday the death of 26-year-old PFC Walter Lewark of Mountainair. He was part of a group of guardsmen that deployed to Africa about 30 days ago to support Operation Enduring Freedom.

The DOD says Lewark died on Thursday from a non-combat related incident and it is now under investigation.