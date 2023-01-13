NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico National Guard pilot has earned a national award. The recipient said he’s humbled in a post on the New Mexico National Guard’s Facebook page.

Army Aviation Association of America named Chief Warrant Officer Victor Gallegos its 2021 Trainer of the Year. The pandemic delayed the presentation of the award.

He served 24 years with the army national guard and retired in 2014 but rejoined four years later. In the post, Gallegos explained that he missed the relationships in the military and felt there was unfinished business.

In his civilian career, Gallegos is the chief pilot for state police. He will receive his award during a presentation on January 25.