NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two women will be enshrined at the New Mexico National Guard’s Hall of Honor this year. The Guard will recognize retired Brigadier General Judy Griego who severed more than 36 years. She achieved that rank in 2011 making her the first female New Mexico guardwoman to reach Brigadier General.

The Guard will also honor Major Antoinette Baca who in 1921 became the first female commissioned officer. The ceremony will also honor the 1st New Mexico Calvary as one of the founding units of the New Mexico Army National Guard. They were formed in May 1862. They will also honor the 188th Fighter Squadron as the first unit of the New Mexico Air National Guard. That unit was federally recognized in July 1947. The induction ceremony is set for November 11.