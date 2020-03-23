New Mexico national forests to close developed recreation sites

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Forest is closing five recreation sites in New Mexico in an effort to protect residents from the COVID-19 outbreak, but they want the public to know the forests are still open.

Carson, Cibola, Gila, Lincoln, and Santa Fe National Forests are beginning closures on Monday, March 23 of campgrounds, day-use sites, restrooms, and other developed recreation facilities. However, the forests will still be open for hiking and biking on trails, and dispersed camping though that subject to change.

“We know how much our communities and our visitors’ value all the recreation opportunities the national forests have to offer,” said Gila National Supervisor Adam Mendonca in a press release. “This decision was not made lightly, but we believe people understand the serious risks posed by facilities that draw large numbers of people into close proximity with each other. We appreciate your patience and understanding of our efforts to mitigate those risks to protect public health and safety.”

Visitors are still urged to support social distancing and small groups. The public is also asked to avoid high-risk activities such as rock climbing as law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited due to the coronavirus.

The developed recreation site closures will remain in effect until further notice.

