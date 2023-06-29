NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are signs that wait times at the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) have been improving in the state. Average wait times at dozens of New Mexico MVD offices that have boosted their technology, according to data analyzed by the state’s Legislative Finance Committee.

For the last few months, the average wait time has been below five minutes. In 2021, data shows average wait times were closer to 10 minutes.

Over the years, the MVD has been working to improve services. Back in 2013, MVD offices and call centers around the state got “Qmatic,” a system to allow all the offices to connect to one main server and track data. The state also implemented an appointment-based system to cut down on long lines.

Now, New Mexico’s MVD is getting recognized for these improvements. CarInsurance.com has ranked the state as #6 in a list of top motor vehicle divisions in the country.

“This is incredibly gratifying,” New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division Director Htet Gonzales said in a press release. “Our team has been working very hard over the past several years to provide our customers the best possible service we can. Our switch to an appointment model has dramatically improved our service time in field offices, and more and more customers are taking advantage of our growing online offerings.”

Indiana, Alaska, Wyoming, Arizona, and Utah ranked higher than New Mexico. The CarInsurance.com survey of 2,300 drivers across the country also gave New Mexico’s MVD a particularly good rating for digital service.