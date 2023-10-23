NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In an effort to make scheduling appointments easier, the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has added more flexibility to its scheduling system.

You can make MVD appointments online at mvdonline.com or by calling 888-683-4636. That hasn’t changed. What has changed is that you can now book an appointment as soon as 10 minutes from the appointment.

Before, you had to make an appointment for two hours or more before your scheduled arrival time. The change gives customers more flexibility in booking appointments.

“Customers really enjoy the efficiency and predictability of the appointment model since we rolled it out two years ago,” MVD Director Htet Gonzalez said in a press release. “We hope this added flexibility will be welcomed as well.”

Although the change will let visitors book appointments closer to their appointment time, appointment availability is dependent on staffing and other factors at the MVD offices.