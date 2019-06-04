New Mexico music teacher allegedly created fake awards

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Orlando Madrid

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A New Mexico music teacher no longer has his job after allegedly creating fake awards. The New Mexico School for the Arts confirmed former jazz instructor Orlando Madrid is no longer employed at the school.

Madrid is accused of making up first-place certificates for a student who performed at the New York City Jazz Festival back in April. He says he made the certificates based on input from judges, but the festival is non-competitive.

It's still unclear if Madrid was fired.