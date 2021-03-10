New Mexico Museum of Space History delays reopening

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo will remain closed after complications during renovations. Work on the museum’s restrooms was approved back in October.

However, during the renovations, the contractors found pipe and concrete erosion and multiple leaks in the first-floor restrooms. Work is expected to wrap up in June.

They will stay closed until at least early May. When it does reopen, visitors will get to check out new exhibits including a spaceflight and satellite gallery.