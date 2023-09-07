SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Art is celebrating the opening of the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary. As part of the celebration guests will have free admission September 23 and 24 to the museum’s plaza and railyard location.

The Museum expanded from it’s Santa Fe Plaza location into the Santa Fe Railyard District, which created enough space for the Vladem Contemporary. The new space will feature contemporary art from the museum’s collection. For more information on the museum and the Vladem Contemporary, click here.