New Mexico murder highlighted in true-crime TV series

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A chance encounter, a fight, a chase, ending in a violent murder, were all recorded on a cell phone.

“You see the victim stumble and fall. the suspect then almost excitedly rushes towards where the victim is located on the ground,” said a Farmington Police Department investigator, while describing the video.

Investigation Discovery’s true-crime series “The Murder Tapes” is detailing the murder of 28-year-old Steven Begay.

“To know he died out there by himself and none of us were there, I think that really bothers the kids that they weren’t there with him,” said the grandmother of 28-year-old Steven Begay.

The crime happened in April 2018, at a popular park in Farmington. Police were dealing with a large crime scene filled with clues they hoped would lead them to whoever killed Begay.

“At this point, we’ve got a manhunt on our hands,” said Detective Kenny Smith, with Farmington Police.

Just two hours later, a second 911 call came in.

911 caller: “The girlfriend came over saying he stabbed someone.”

Fearing the suspect was still armed, a SWAT Team surrounded the Farmington home and brought in 17-year-old Trustin Begay, no relation to the victim.

Trustin Begay: “I didn’t f****** stab him.”

The teen initially blamed the crime on a friend, but that friend had a different story.

Officer: “You said he pulls the knife out, you said he sticks him three times, correct?”

Friend: “Three times, yeah.”

A video police were led to on Trustin’s phone, backed up the friend’s story.

“On that video, was something just horrific to sit down and watch,” said Smith.

Witnesses said Stephen Begay just happened to be walking by the park when he came across a person Trustin had already beat up.

They said, Begay tried to defend that person, but then, Trustin pulled out a knife.

“He chases him down and continues to stab him,” said Smith.

When confronted with the video evidence, Trustin confessed to the completely random killing.

Trustin: “Sorry about lying. Yep, I did it.”

Trustin Begay was sentenced to only two years for the murder because he was a juvenile at the time.

The person recording that video was not charged since he cooperated with police.

