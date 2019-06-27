New Mexico moves to take over Clayton prison operations

CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Corrections announced plans Thursday to take over the Clayton prison.

A private company called “Geo Group” currently runs the prison. However, the governor’s office says the state is in negotiations with the town of Clayton to take over operations.

It would be the first private prison in New Mexico to be taken over by the state. This comes after News 13’s Larry Barker exposed problems at the prison last summer, including being dangerously understaffed when a prison riot happened.