New Mexico moves to 10-digit dialing to support Suicide Prevention Hotline update

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission reports that the state will soon move to 10-digit dialing for all telephone calls made in the state. The change to 10-digit dialing comes as the Federal Communication Commission will implement a new three-digit number to dial for its National Suicide Prevention Lifeline which will be 988.

The PRC states that due to technical reasons, the use of this number will require 10-digit dialing for all in-state calls. Starting on April 24, 2021, a 10-digit permissive dialing period will start and callers are encouraged to practice 10-digit dialing, though seven-digit dialed calls will still complete.

As of October 24, 2021, 10-digit dialing will be mandatory and seven-digit calls will not complete after this date. An automated recording will remind callers to use 10-digit dialing at that time.

According to the PRC, this order requires all covered providers to make 10-digit dialing mandatory for all local calls in the 505 and 575 area codes because 988 is assigned to customers as working prefix. To complete calls, individuals will need to dial the area code and the telephone number.

In addition to dialing patterns, PRC reminds New Mexico residents that other equipment will need to be updated to complete 10-digit numbers including life safety systems or medical monitoring devices, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarm and security systems, speed dialers, mobile phone contact lists, and voicemail services.

Additionally, residents are asked to check their websites, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and pet ID tags, and other items that may need to be updated to make sure they include your telephone area code. Your telephone number including your current area code will not change and you can still dial the three digits to reach emergency services at 911 or 711 for relay services.

Starting July 16, 2022 dialing 988 will direct your call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK to reach the Lifeline until that date.