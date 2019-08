SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe woman will serve six years in prison for the death of her infant son.

Miranda Rabago pleaded guilty to five counts of child abuse in the 2016 death of the 18-month-old. The child died in 2016 after he was found with a fractured skull, bleeding and bruising.

Investigators believe an ex-boyfriend caused the injuries, but that man has not been charged. Santa Fe police say they are reviewing new information in the case.