New Mexico mother accused of buying e-cigs for her daughter to sell

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – A Four Corners mother is accused of giving her daughter e-cigarettes to sell at her school.

According to an arrest warrant, officials at Aztec High School called police about a student distributing vaping products to classmates. When officers interviewed her mother, 37-year-old Cecilia Ledford, they say she bought the e-cigs so her daughter could sell them to her friends.

Ledford admits they got so many orders that she had to go to several smoke shops to fill them all, and things got out of control. She’s charged with the sale of tobacco to a minor.