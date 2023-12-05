LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) has approved funding for solar home improvements in New Mexico. The MFA will put $3.5 million towards solar projects for homes in the NM Energy$mart Weatherization Program.

The NM Energy$mart Weatherization Program is a federal program that helps homeowners weatherize and improve their homes for energy efficiency. Now, MFA is also working to build on top of those federal investments and help low-income households reduce their energy bills by converting to solar power.

“This is our first venture into solar, and we hope to impact many New Mexico households with this funding,” Isidoro Hernandez, the MFA executive director/CEO, said in a press release. “Along with funding from the Department of Energy, we are confident this program will positively impact peoples’ lives with additional resources from the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund.”

To find out more about eligibility for the NM Energy$mart Weatherization Program, you can visit MFA’s website at this link. The program offers no-charge home upgrades to some New Mexicans.