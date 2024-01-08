ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are thousands of vacant or abandoned homes in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA). To help address the problem, the MFA has approved service providers to fix up homes.

“We are confident these three experienced partners will provide quality work toward the program’s goal of creating affordable housing in New Mexico,” Donna Maestas-De Vries, the MFA chief housing officer, said in a press release. “The rehabilitation of vacant and abandoned houses will also help improve and strengthen our communities.”

North Central New Mexico Economic Development District, Homewise Inc., and Sawmill Community Land Trust will receive funding through the MFA in order to rehabilitate vacant homes. The program, called “Restoring Our Communities,” received $4 million in funding last year with the goal of increasing home ownership opportunities for low-income and middle-income New Mexicans.